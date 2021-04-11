46 minutes ago

Medeama SC recorded yet another home win following a 2-0 win against Dreams FC on match day 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa on Sunday.

Amed Toure scored twice and got sent off later on Sunday.

Toure scored in the 14th and 67th minutes of the game to hand the Mauve and Yellows a well-deserved win in Tarkwa.

Dreams FC were also reduced to 10 men following the sending off, of winger Mohammed Sulemana.

The centre-back was shown the marching orders after a foul on Zakaria Mumuni. Toure connected to a Justice Blay cross to open the scoring for Medeama SC.

The home side took control in the early stages but Emmanuel Ocran, Issah Ibrahim and Victor Oduro made life difficult for Medeama SC.

Dreams will feel hard done by the red card as they really controlled and bossed the midfield for a larger part of the game. They created a few glorious openings but failed to convert.

Zakaria Mumuni was the maker of the second goal as he squeezed an absolute beauty of a free kick into the Dreams FC area for Toure to tap home after the defence of Dreams FC failed to clear.

Medeama SC have moved to the 5th spot on the log with 30 points, while Dreams FC drop to sixth with 27 points.