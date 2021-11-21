1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks defeated Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 in an entertaining contest in their match day four clash at the Nduom Stadium.

The home side started the match in a dominant fashion but struggled to break down the resolute back line of the newly promoted side but finally got the breakthrough in the 32nd minute of the first half but the away side equalized in the second half before Sharks claimed the winner late on.

In Elmina, Alhaji Mustapha was the hero for Elmina Sharks as his second half strike gave them the three points against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nduom stadium.

The hard working forward popped up from behind to connect a delightful pass from midfield to give Sharks their first win of the season.

Enock Ablenyo gave them the lead in the first half but that was cancelled by Prince Owusu immediately after the break to give Bibiani Gold Stars a glimmer of hope. But Alhaji Mustapha’s late strike dashed their faint hopes in a 2-1 defeat.