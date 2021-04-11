1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko scored two goals in either half to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 on match day 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors drew first blood through Francis Andy Kumi who shrugged off a fierce challenge to slot home the opener – his second goal in two starts, after receiving a beautiful pass from Mudasiru Salifu in the 29th minute.

The two teams played very tight and compact making life extremely difficult at both ends to end the first half 1-0 in favour of Asante Kotoko.

Berekum Chelsea were awarded a penalty two minutes into the second half after a foul in the box by Mubarik Yussif – But Bright Amponsah sent the kick flying into the stands - a sigh for the players and technical team of Kotoko. Godfred Asiamah was introduced inside 69 minutes by Mariano Barreto as he came on for Captain Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Asante Kotoko winger Augustine Okrah appeared to have been fouled in the penalty area of Chelsea in the 80th minute but his penalty appeal was ignored as the referee waved play on.

Patrick Asmah came on for Imoro Ibrahim while Michael Vinicius got his shot in the 87th minute after replacing goal scorer Andy Kumi.

With the game almost heading to a 1-0 win for Asante Kotoko, Godfred Asiamah blasted in a sensational strike for the second of the day. Asiamah played a one-two with Fabio Gama before going round the Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper to slot home.

The win takes Asante Kotoko to the top of the League table with 34 points after 19 matches in the League.