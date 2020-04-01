1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay has disclosed that he has no intentions of playing for rivals Hearts of Oak in the future.

The on-loan Medeama SC star has ruled out playing for Hearts of Oak as he prefers staying on with the Porcupine Warriors.

Speaking in an interview, The 28-year-old expressed optimism that the Porcupine Warriors will reach agreement with Medeama to make his deal permanent before the season ends.

Blay joined Asante Kotoko on a season-long loan deal from Medeama SC last year.

"There were many approach for me to join Hearts of Oak during my days at Medeama but couldn’t be successful.

"I remember how one supporter of them who is a police officer (Sheriff Phobia) at Takoradi who was on my neck to sign for them but gave up on me.

"I cannot play for Hearts of Oak, I am a Kotoko player now. Should Kotoko fail to meet the demands of Medeama in a permanent deal.

"I will add my own money to avoid a move to Hearts of Oak should they be able to meet the demand."

"I cannot be ungrateful to Asanteman and the Kotoko fans for everything they have done for me", Justice Blay said.

Since his arrival at Asante Kotoko, he has established himself as the kingpin in the middle of Coach Maxwell Konadu's side.

According to media reports, Asante Kotoko have started negotiations with Medeama SC to sign the Black Stars 'B' midfielder on a permanent deal.