3 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars defeated Medeama SC in their match day 19 clash at the DUN's Park on Sunday at Bibiani.

The new boys have been struggling recently in the league but returned to winning ways on Sunday.

There was nothing to separate the two sides in a tight game that produces very little in terms of goals.

After recess, the home side found their rhythm and dictated play and finally found the back of the net through Stephen Owusu Kakyire in the 49th minute.

The goal scorer only joined the club in the second transfer window and made his presence felt.

Bibiani Goldstars are now 12th on the league table with 28 points after 19 matches whereas Medeama occupies 6th spot with 29 points.