1 hour ago

Brekum Chelsea captain, Zakaria Fuseini has set sights on either winning the league title or finishing among the best four teams in the domestic league at the end of the season.

The Brekum based club are unbeaten in the ongoing premier league after managing to record four victories and a draw in five games.

In an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM, he said, "It is the dream of every club to win the GPL title but our target is to either win the league or be in the top four at the end of the season"

After playing five games without conceding a goal, the mercurial defender attributed their scintillating performance to determination and hard work.

"We have said to our ourselves not to concede goals. If we are not able to score our opponents, we will also not allow them to score. It will be difficult for other clubs to equalize if we are able to score first" he said.

Brekum Chelsea occupies first position in the GPL with 13 points.