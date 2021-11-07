19 minutes ago

Dreams FC blitzed away Elmina Sharks with cheeky ease at their own backyard in their match day two Ghana Premier League clash at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The away side breezed past the home side with a quick fire two goals in the first half to kill the game as a contest making it easy for Dreams FC.

Within the space of two minutes in the first half, Nii Odartey Lamptey's side had conceded two goals from Dreams FC as they were clearly dreaming.

First it was Agyenim Boateng Mensah who opened the scores in the 23rd minute of the game with an individual effort.

Two minutes later Elmina Shark were again picking the ball from their net as Kwaku Karikari scored his first ever goal for Dreams FC since joining from relegated Liberty Professionals.

Dreams FC went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead but that quickly changed after recess as the host reduced the deficit from the penalty spot with Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw scoring to make it 2-1.

Talented youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku showed his quality one more time as he curled home a sweet free kick to put the icing on the cake.