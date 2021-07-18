1 hour ago

Ebusua Dwarfs beat Bechem United 2-1 in their match day 34 Ghana Premier League clash at the Cape Coast Stadium but that was not enough to save them from relegation.

Perhaps the harm was already done even before they played against Bechem United as their future was not in their own hands but lied in results from elsewhere.

It was the win Elmina Sharks had against Kumasi Asante Kotoko that sent Elmina Sharks crushing out of the Ghana Premier League coupled with King Faisal's draw against Liberty Professionals at Sogakope.

All three clubs that is King Faisal,Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks were all tied on 41 points but the Faisal and Sharks had better head to head record than Dwarfs.

Ebusua Dwarfs knew what was before them and started the game against Bechem United in blsitering fashion as Abubakar Seidu scored the opener on the 20th minute.

Richard Amoah added the second goal for the home side eleven minutes later as Dwarfs went into the break with high hopes as results at half time was in their favour.

Bechem United pulled one back with barely five minutes to end the match to make it a nervy ending but even before that Dwarfs knew Sharks were winning at Obuasi and needed at least an equalizer from Kotoko to stay in the Ghana Premier League but it never came as they have now been relegated.