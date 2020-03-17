47 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs will continue training despite the league's temporary suspension by the Ghana Football Association.

According to the club's head coach Ernest Thompson Quartey, the Cape Coast based team will still remain in camp and train despite the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended for the next four weeks as part of measures by government to beat down the spread of the Novel Corona Virus in the country with 6 confirmed cases so far.

Most clubs have decided to break camp and allow players some rest period while ways and means are devised to control the spread of the Covid19.

But struggling Dwarfs, who are languished in the drop zone wants to take advantage of the break to continue their training programme to prepare the team for the fight for survival when the league resumes.

Head Coach Ernest Thompson Quartey disclosed this in an interview with Kumasi based OTEC FM.

“We are so worried about not getting our 3 points at home this weekend due to the suspension of the league which will definitely enhance us from our position after getting a draw at Techiman last weekend, But its paramount looking at the national interest,” the coach said.

“This outbreak comes with a lot of advantages and disadvantages because it has brought down activities but we (Ebusua Dwarfs) will still continue with our training sessions because we have a lot to achieve”.

“With or without COVID -19, we will still work harder for a proper position on the league log when it resumes but we will put in measures which will prevent our players from affecting that disease (COVID-19)” he concluded.