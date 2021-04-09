1 hour ago

The opening game for the Ghana Premier League match day 19 started with a stalemate between Ebusua Dwarfs and Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Cape Coast Stadium.

It was a close contest with both sides sharing the spoils but it could have been a different story had Smauel Boakye had his goalscoring boots on today.

The home side opened the scores of the match in the 13th minute through Michael Amponsah in the first half .

Dwarfs recycled possession after a corner kick before Michael Amponsah blasted a shot into the goalkeepers near post with the help of a deflection.

A minute later it was all square at the Cape Coast Stadium as Clemet Boahen finished smartly through the legs of the goalkeeper after a through pass to make it 1-1.

Both sides did not produce anything worthy of note in the second half except for that miss by Samuel Boakye which will be a miss of the season contender.

25-year-old Japanese striker Jindo Morishita was introduced after 64 minutes at the Cape Coast Stadium to replace Obed Bentum but did not contribute anything worthy of note.

Alex Asamoah beat his marker on the right flank and had the vision to lay a pass for the on rushing Samuel Boakye instead of going for goal himself.

The Dwarfs goalie came out but Boakye had the simplest of task of touching the ball into the yawning net but blazed wide.

Five extra minutes was added on but neither side could find the back of the net.