5 minutes ago

There was nothing to separate Berekum Chelsea from Techiman Eleven Wonders in what was dubbed the Bono derby on Sunday in their match day 2 clash.

Both teams did not start the season too well as Eleven Wonders were stunned at home by AshGold while Berekum Chelsea also lost to new boys Bibiani Gold Stars.

It was a match of redemption for both sides but none of the teams could redeem themselves as it was a drab contest with very little goal mouth action.

With how both teams set up, it appeared they were each playing for a draw as none of the two teams tried to force the issue.

The first half ended 0-0 and nothing changed after recess as both sides failed to hit the back of the net as the spoils were shared.