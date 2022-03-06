12 minutes ago

AshantiGold were beaten away to Karela at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Anyinase on Sunday despite taking the lead in the game.

It is now four matches since the miners last won a league game as their insipid form rages on in the Ghana Premier League.

The home side started the game very well but were restricted to hopeful balls instead of any clear cut opportunity in the game.

Eric Esso handed the miners the lead in the 21st minute but two goals either side of of the two halves ffrom former Kotoko player Kelvin Andoh gave the Anyinase based side all three points.

The win takes Karela up to the 7th spot on the league with 28points whiles struggling AshGold are lying 13th on the league table with 28 points after 19 matches.