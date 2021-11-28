14 minutes ago

It was the battle of the new boys in the Ghana Premier League in Bibiani in the match day 5 clash as Gold Stars faced fellow new boys Accra Lions.

But it was the home side who showed that they mean business as they made light work of Accra Lions on Sunday afternoon.

New boys Bibiani Gold Stars put in a spirited display much to the amazement of their home fans as they humbled fellow new comers Accra Lions 2-0 at DUN’S Park. Frank Adjei Junior gave Gold Stars a priceless lead one minute into the second half after volleying a ball into the roof of the net.

The visitors were unsettled from then onwards as Gold Stars kept pushing for the second goal. Prince Kwabena Owusu fetched the second goal in the 72nd minute as the home side romped to a comfortable 2-0 win.