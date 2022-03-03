2 hours ago

The Accra derby will be contested between Accra Lions and Accra Great Olympics on Match Day 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

Great Olympics have not lost since January 28, when they fell 2-0 to Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara stadium and would aim to extend their winning run to four matches on Sunday.

The Dade boys have won all three of their last three Premier League matches following victories against Accra Hearts of Oak (1-0), Elmina Sharks (1-0) and Real Tamale United (2-1).

The two-time League Champions have been absolutely unstoppable in recent games keeping two clean sheets – scoring 4 goals and conceding one. Great Olympics are nine points behind Asante Kotoko having moved to the second spot the win over Real Tamale United.

Accra Lions snatched a crucial point away from home as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Elmina Sharks at the Nduom – a repeat of the first round result that took place at the Accra Sports stadium. Osman Kassim scored the leveller in the 86th minute to cancel Ishmael Antwi’s 84th minute strike to move one place above the relegation Zone – one point richer than Eleven Wonders who are in 16th place.

Accra Lions have won only two of their last six Premier League matches and a win over Great Olympics on Sunday will do their confidence a lot of good. They beat Legon Cities (1-0), drew goalless with WAFA (0-0) and Aduana FC (1-1), lost to AshantiGold (1-0), Berekum Chelsea (3-1) and Asante Kotoko (3-1) before beating Medeama SC 1-0 to end their five match winless run.

The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, March, 2022.

Finally on Sunday – Karela United who are in 9th place with 25 points - will press for a win against AshantiGold SC at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Aiyinase.