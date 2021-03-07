1 hour ago

Dreams FC suffered their second home defeat of the season after a 1-0 loss to Accra Great Olympics on match day 17 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

An early After a barren first half, Thomas Acquah scored inside 49 minutes to give Olympics all the spoils at the theatre of Dreams, sending them to the second spot on the League log with 30 points`.

The home team missed a couple of chances in the first half with Ibrahim Issah and Latif Clement being the culprits.

The Great Olympics defense were stupendous on the day as they put in great shifts to stop the marauding attacks from Dreams FC.

Jalilu Abdullah provided a decent pass to striker Joseph Esso but the resultant cross met no one as the ball rolled out of play for a goal kick.

Before the hour mark, Esso came up with a powerful shot on target but it was comfortably handled by the Great Olympics goalkeeper.

Dreams FC kept tormenting Great Olympics in search of the equalizer but their efforts came to naught as the clock kept ticking.

The Still Believe lads ended up losing first time at home since their 1-0 loss to Asante Kotoko on Sunday, December 20, 2020.