1 hour ago

Ghanaian topflight outfit, Hearts of Oak SC have confirmed the signing of Ivorian midfielder Eric Dizan.

The Rainbow boys announced their latest acquisition on Monday as part of the club's rebuilding exercise.

The Ivorian international signed a 3-year deal with the 20-time Ghana Premier League champions after successfully passing a mandatory medical test.

The club's official statement reads "Accra Hearts of Oak is excited to announce the signing of winger, Eric Dizan."

"The Ivorian international has signed a three-year contract with the club."

Dizan becomes the fifth player to join Hearts of Oak after the acquisition of former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Adeomola Kuti and Isaac Mensah for the second round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.