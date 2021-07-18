45 minutes ago

The Ghana Premier League season has ended and top performing teams and individuals are picking up their prizes at the end of the season with Karela United marksman Diawise Taylor picking the top scorer award.

Taylor has been the leading the topscorers chart for a while from the first round and ended the season with 18 goals.

He made a total of of 32 appearances in the 2020/2021 for Karela United and scored 18 goals to emerge as the highest goal scorer.

The 21 year old marksman has joined an elite company of players to have won the goal king chart with the likes of Ishmael Addo, Hans Kwoffie, Charles Taylor, Bernard Don Bortey, Hans Kwofie,Prince Tagoe,Hans Kwofie, Emmanuel Clottey who have in the past won the enviable accolade.

His impressive performance has earned him call ups to the Black Stars and the Black Meteors.

The goal poacher has been linked with moves to clubs abroad and also at home with giants Kotoko, Hearts all linked to his capture.