Asante Kotoko are set for a hectic November, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirming dates for their three outstanding Premier League fixtures, postponed due to the club’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors, unbeaten so far this season, will now play seven matches this month, including the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak and three midweek games.

Kotoko will travel to face Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 12, before hosting Young Apostles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on November 19. They will then draw the curtains on their rescheduled games with an away clash against Basake Holy Stars on November 26.

With seven points separating Kotoko from the summit, a perfect November run could see them leapfrog into the top four, especially if they maintain their unbeaten streak.

The month kicks off with the season’s first Super Clash — a high-stakes battle against archrivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium. Both teams are unbeaten, and the match promises bragging rights, momentum, and national attention.