Kumasi Asante Kotoko managed to overcome a resolute Inter Allies side in their match day 12 fixture played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The porcupine warriors defeated struggling Inter Allies by a lone goal to nil in a tense game.

Kotoko the home side created several chances but goalscoring has been their bane this season as they missed several good chances and goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah was in good form for the away side.

Both teams went into the break with the scores level as none could score goal despite the numerous chances created.

Kotoko began the second half just as they ended the first one probing and searching for the opener but it will not come.

Top scorer Kwame Opoku was brought down in the opposition box with the referee pointing to the spot.

The otherwise ineffective Naby Keita and for once did something right has he scored without any fuss to give Kotoko a one nil lead.

Kotoko had several chances to have killed the game but wasted them all they walked away with all three points.

RESULTS OF OTHER MATCH DAY 12 MATCHES:

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Bechem United

Dreams 3-0 WAFA

Dwarfs 2-1 AshGold

Liberty 0-0 Aduana

Eleven Wonders 0-0 Sharks