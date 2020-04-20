1 hour ago

The playing body and technical staff of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have accepted a 40% pay-cut to support the club in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This development was made known by the club’s General Manager Nana Kwasi Gyambibi.

The suspension of football activities in the country as a measure to fight against the widespread of COVID-19 has placed the Porcupine Warriors in a tough situation in keeping the club afloat.

As a result, a pay-cut has been suggested to aid the Kumasi-based outfit with the ability to endure the financial constraints during this period.

“It was discussed at the management level. We considered our financial strength in containing our expenses and measures to help sustain the club during the suspension of the league due to COVID-19 and we considered pay-cut as one of the measures.

“We called the coach and asked him to talk with the players on our behalf and they also listened to our plea and have accepted a pay-cut.

“It is a 40% reduction and we are yet to get it implemented,” Gyambibi told Kumasi FM Monday.

It is however unclear whether or not the latest development has been communicated to the playing body.

The club's skipper, Felix Annan last week debunked rumors that the playing body has accepted a pay cut.