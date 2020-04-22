1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Abdul Ganiu has revealed how difficult it was for him to compete for a place in the club's starting XI following his lengthy spell in the treatment room.

According to the former Wa All Stars and Karela United rare-guard, coming back to meet defenders on top of their game made it difficult for him to compete for a position in the Kotoko set up this season and the situation is giving him sleepless night.

“As a defender, it is difficult to come back from injury and compete with players who are at their peak'', Ganiu said in an interview.

The highly rated defender however, remains confident he will fight back slowly to regain what belongs to him in Maxwell Konadu’s set up.

"But that[the situation] pushes me up every day and reminds me that; hey you can’t sleep.” he concluded.