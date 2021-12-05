3 hours ago

Legon Cities held AshantiGold to a 0-0 stalemae at the Obuasi Len Clay Park on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League match day 6 clash.

The royals have now gone four matches without a win while AshGold have also failed to win a second game at home.

Legon Cities started the game very well but could not take advantage of the chance that came their way but Seth Osei had a good chance for AshGold after ghosting past three defenders but wasted the chance.

In the 31st minute Legon Cities though they should have been awarded a penalty kick after Jona Attuquaye appeared to have been brought down in the penalty box but the referee waved away their appeals.

Asamoah Boateng was hauled down for a free kick to the royals and Jona Attuquaye's free kick clipped the post before it went wide.

Abdul Salam's effort was cleared off the line by a Cities while a rebound by AmosAddai was blocked as both teams settled for a point apiece.