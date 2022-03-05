1 hour ago

Real Tamale United(RTU) hosted Legon Cities at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale with the first game of match day 19 in the Ghana Premier League.

There was nothing to separate the two sides as the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate on Saturday.

RTU began the game on the front foot and created several chances in the opening minutes of the game but were unable to break the deadlock.

The opener finally came in the 25th minute when Issah Kuka gave the host the lead with fine strike to make it 1-0.

RTU went into the break with a solitary 1-0 lead but after recess, Legon Cities stepped up their game as they went in search of the equalizer.

They were asking the home side a lot of questions with their incursions into the RTU penalty area.

It took until the 58th minute before substitute Mohammed Suleman pulled parity for the away side after heading home a corner kick to make it 1-1.

Legon Cities went for the kill as they pressed to secure all three points but RTU were resolute as they shared the spoils with the pride of the north.

RTU are now 13th perilously close to the relegation zone as Legon Cities are now 10th awaiting all others matches in match day 19.