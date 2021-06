43 minutes ago

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Week 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

Here are the Match Officials for Week 29:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

MATCH: WAFA VS DREAMS

VENUE: WAFA PARK, SOGAKOPE

REFEREE: ADAARI LATIF

ASSISTANTS: PAPALA PATRICK & ISAAC ASANTE

4TH REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK

MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS NUNOO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

MATCH: KING FAISAL VS GREAT OLYMPICS

VENUE: TECHIMAN

REFEREE: BENJAMIN SEFAH

ASSISTANTS: JASPER ADENYO & HALILU ALHASSAN

4TH REFEREE: MISBAU MOHAMMED

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADAM MUKAILA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG

GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD VS EBUSUA DWARFS – LIVE ON STARTIMES

VENUE: LEN CLAY STADIUM, OBUASI

REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO

ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & EMMANUEL DEI

4TH REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AWUDU DZANG YAKUBU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS

DATE: FRIDAY, JUNE 11, 2021

MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS ELEVEN WONDERS – LIVE ON STARTIMES

VENUE: NDUOM SPORTS COMPLEX

REFEREE: CHARLES BULU

ASSISTANTS: BAWA HARUNA & PROSPER AVINOU

4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

MATCH: ADUANA STARS VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

VENUE: DORMAA

REFEREE: CLEMENT K. NKUAH

ASSISTANTS: KOFI KYEI ANDOH & ERIC NDEBUGRI

4TH REFEREE: MAHAMA EWUNTOMA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: STEPHEN KPEN

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG

GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS BEREKUM CHELSEA

VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK

REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON

ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED & ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI

4TH REFEREE: ALFAA BA-ADEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: NANA OPARE AKUFO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

MATCH: KARELA UNITED VS LEGON CITIES

VENUE: AIYINASE CAM PARK

REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO

ASSISTANTS: SULEMANA SALAU DEEN & ALHASSAN ABDULAI

4TH REFEREE: PHILIP ATTA FORSON

MATCH COMMISSIONER: GIDIGLO WILLIAMS

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUICOE

GFA CAMERAMAN: HERBERT SEMAKOR

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021- 6PM

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS MEDEAMA – LIVE ON STARTIMES

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: ALI MUSAH

ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & FREEMAN ANWULO

4TH REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ASANTE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND WORLANYO

DATE: MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021

MATCH: INTER ALLIES VS ASANTE KOTOKO – LIVE ON STARTIMES

VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU

REFEREE: KENNY PADI

ASSISTANTS: KOFI NYARKO BAKAI & ALEX OSAM

4TH REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMADZI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: NANA BOAMAH DARKO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FREDERICK GYAN MANTE

GFA COMMUNICATIONS