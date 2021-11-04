44 minutes ago

The outstanding Ghana Premier League Matchday 2 tie between Medeama SC and Bibiani Goldstars will be played at the Akoon Park on Tuesday November 9, 2021.

The game which was initially scheduled for Sunday, November 7 was postponed due to the unavailability of the match venue.

All stakeholders have been duly informed on the new date for the match.

Kick off time is 3pm.

Below are the Match Officials for the match:

REFEREE: CLEMENT KWAME NKUAH

ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUEDUFIA & DAVID ADDICO

4TH REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOESPH YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS