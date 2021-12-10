4 hours ago

Two- time Champions Aduana Football Club will aim for a fourth straight win in the League when they take on Accra Great Olympics on Match Day 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Saturday.

The giants have grinned results in recent weeks – a major recovery from their false start to the season which led to fear among the Ogya faithful.

Their 5-1 win against Real Tamale United was the beginning of good things to come – as it opened the door for the victories against Legon Cities (1-0) and WAFA (3-0) lifting them up to third in the table with 11 points – two points shy of leaders Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.

Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi who scored a brace against WAFA took his goal tally to three and joins Bright Adjei who has also netted three times for the Ogya lads in the League.

Kwame Adom Frimpong, Prince Acquah, Yahaya Mohammed, Hafiz Adams and Samuel Bioh will be paramount to the clubs success this season beginning from Saturday when they take on one of the giants in the League.

Accra Great Olympics have won two, drawn three and lost one of their six opening matches of the season and sit in 7th place with 9 points – two behind Aduana FC.

Coach Annor Walker has yet to find the right team spark from his side as they currently come nowhere the form and quality they displayed during a dazzling campaign last season. But Maxwell Abbey Quaye is their stand out player with 7 League goals thus far.

Great Olympics drew 1-1 with RTU on the opening weekend of the season but have recorded wins against Legon Cities and Accra Lions coupled with stalemates against Dreams FC and Bechem United which came on the back of a 1-0 loss to WAFA at Sogakope.

The match comes off on Saturday at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa and scheduled for live broadcast at 3pm on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.