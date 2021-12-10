4 hours ago

Legon Cities will square off against 2012 Champions Berekum Chelsea on Match Day 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the El Wak stadium on Sunday.

The Royals will for the first time this season play outside the Accra sports stadium following Management’s decision to switch their home venue from the National stadium to the El Wak stadium at 37.

Legon Cities have not won a League match since November 6, when they defeated Real Tamale United 3-2 at the Accra Sports stadium.

They began the season with a goalless draw against Champions Hearts of Oak, lost to Great Olympics, before beating the Tamale lads. But their away performances have been quite impressive this term after drawing with WAFA (2-2) and Ashanti Gold SC (0-0).

The Royals have bagged 6 points after 6 matches in the League and sit in 12th place in the table. Coach Maxwell Konadu has yet to find the right balance despite recruiting Michel Otu, Eric Ofori Antwi, Mohammed Rashid, Issah Mohammed Mubarak, Rahman Abdul and Asamoah Boateng Afriyie this season.

They have scored 5 and conceded 6 goals – a trend that calls for worry especially going into a game against one of the well organised sides in the League.

Berekum Chelsea have won only one of their five League matches and conceded 4 goals and scored 2 goals sitting in 17th place in the table with 4 points.

The 2011/12 Champions have an outstanding match against Hearts of Oak due to the Champions’ participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Edward Kpodo, Nana Yaw Afriyie, Justice Anane and Jackson Owusu were part of the 2012 championship winning team but their return have yet to turn things around for the Berekum lads who haven’t won since Match Day 4.

The match will be live on StarTimes Adepa Channel 247. Elsewhere in Tamale, Real Tamale United will host Medeama SC at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

New boys Bibiani Gold Stars will host Bechem United at DUN’S Park. Fresh from their 3-2 win against Asante Kotoko, King Faisal will hope to make it two wins in succession when they host Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.

The weekends matches will be rounded up at Sogakope where WAFA battle with Ashanti Gold while Karela United clash with Accra Lions at CAM Park on Sunday.