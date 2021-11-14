20 minutes ago

Accra Great Olympics handed Legon Cities their first defeat of the Ghana Premier League season as they defeated the royals 1-0 on Saturday evening.

Their match day three game was the home fixture for Legon Cities but they were too slow of the blocks as the away side started the game in brilliant fashion.

Great Olympics should have opened the scores just under three minutes into the game as Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi nearly dashed them a goal but for the swift intervention of Issaka Mohammed who prevented Samuel Armah from scoring.

Annor Walker's boys were very purposeful and it paid off in the 20th minute when Philip Nii Sackey crossed from the right flank for Maxwell Abbey Quaye to tap home for the opening goal as the Legon Cities players protested for an offside.

There was half chances for Legon Cities to have pulled parity as Jonas AAttuquaye and Abdul Rahman all had decent shots at goal.

In the second half, Great Olympics sat very deep as Legon Cities attacked them at will with the impressive Michel Otou dictating play in the midfield.

Otou almost leveled the scores from distance as his fierce shot missed the post by inches but Great Olympics broke free and Abdul Razak's strike was saved by Eric Ofori Antwi.

Second half substitute Asamoah Boateng Afriyie should have done better with his header but headed off target from a deep cross in the 80th minute.

Abdul Rahman also shaded the wood work as thumped the post late in the game as Legon Cities could not find the break through as Great Olympics won 1-0.