1 hour ago

Medeama SC's match day four clash against local rivals Karela United was rained off at the Akoon Park but there was very little to separate both sides before the force majeure.

Despite sacking their coach Ignatius Osei Fosu and appointing Umar Abdul Rabi to take charge in the interim not much seem to have changed for the Tarkwa based side.

The match between Medeama SC and Karela United has been rained off and will be played at 10am on Monday. The match which was 0-0 after 70 minutes of play will continue on Monday.

Both sides will go again on Monday for 20 minutes as the match was ended around the 70th minute mark.