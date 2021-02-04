1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak suffered their second defeat in less than a week after losing by a lone goal to nil against Medeama SC at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Thursday afternoon.

Both teams were heading into the match on the back of defeats as Medeama were beaten by Karela United by 2-0 while Hearts of Oak were handed a similar margin of defeat against neighbours and fierce rivals Great Olympics.

There was very little to separate both teams in the early exchanges of the game as each team cancelled each other out with very little openings in the game.

Medeama dominated play nonetheless but could do very little to trouble the Hearts of Oak backline as the first half ended goalless.

After recess the home side Medeama upped the ante and their efforts was duly rewarded as in the 50th minute the mauve and yellow were awarded a free kick.

Agyenim Boateng's cross was tapped home from close range by Justice Blay to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

The phobians pressed on for the elusive equalizer which never arrived as Medeama stayed resolute at the back and took away all three points.