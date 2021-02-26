1 hour ago

The ever resilient Great Olympics recorded yet another victory as they kept their impressive run going by beating Berekum Chelsea by a lone goal in their match day 16 clash in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was the eight win recorded by the Dade boys after 16 matches in the Ghana Premier League season so far.

There was very little to separate both sides as the first half of the game ended barrren with neither side able to crack open either defence.

Chances were far and few between both sides as attack was thrown to the dogs while defensive solidity reigned supreme.

The home side upped the ante in the second half and their efforts was duly rewarded in the 62nd minute through Michael Yeboah.

Berekum Chelsea tried to respond but their efforts did not yield any goal as Olympics stood firm.

It was the first defeat handed Berekum Chelsea in their last five game after three wins a draw and a defeat.