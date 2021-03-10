42 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated City neighbours King Faisal 1-0 in their local derby which was played outside Kumasi for the first time in so many years.

King Faisal the home side hosted Asante Kotoko in their outstanding match day 15 clash at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

Kotoko made a lot of changes to their starting eleven with goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Fabio Gama, Emmanuel Gyamfi all starting from the bench.

The match started with both teams creating a lot of chances but neither side was able to convert the chances that came their way with Imoro Ibrahim, Kwame Opoku and Fabio Gama missing great chances to score for the away side while Kwame Peprah and Felix Nyarko also missed chances for King Faisal.

Kotoko were forced into a change in the 33rd minute of the game as injured Augustine Okrah was replaced by Fabio Gama.

The first half ended goalless with the second half starting in a similar fashion as the first half ended as both teams attacked looking for that elusive goal.

But the goal did not come until the 84th minute when Kotoko substitute Naby Keita latched onto pass inside the box and dribbles a defender before planting a low left-footed shot into the far post to give Kotoko the lead in the game.

King Faisal pressed on for the equalizer which never arrived as Kotoko carried all three points on the day.

Kotoko have one more outstanding match against Bechem United which will come of somewhere in April.