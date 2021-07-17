1 hour ago

It was dubbed the coronation day but it was not the results already crowned Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak were looking out for as WAFA beat them 1-0.

Having won the league in the bag, coach Samuel Boadu rung some changes to his regular first eleven resting their limbs and handing some fringe players the chance to stake a claim for first team football with Ben Mensah preferred in post while Victor Aidoo and Abdul Manaf were recalled.

Both sides seized each other up in the initial stages as WAFA were slightly ahead of the league champions Accra Hearts of Oak in their final Ghana Premier League game.

The firs half ended in a drab 0-0 game as both sides were a bit hesitant in attacking with much of the game in the midfield.

After restart the home side upped the ante and they broke the deadlock of the game with a well taken free kick from the edge of the penalty box.

Atte Yousifou curled home a free kick from the edge of the penalty box as it squirmed past goalkeeper Ben Mensah who should have done better.

Hearts threw everything at WAFA to try and equalize but the home side stood firm as they dented the Hearts of Oak party.