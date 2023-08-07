5 hours ago

Former Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Polo has expressed his doubts about the current players in the Ghana Premier League being able to meet the standards required for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

He believes that players competing in the local league lack the skill and ability needed to represent the national team effectively.

According to Polo, players in the local league find it challenging to compete with their counterparts who play in foreign leagues, making it easier for the latter to secure positions in the Black Stars squad.

“The quality of players in the Ghana Premier League cannot meet the requirements of the Black Stars. Unless we resort to the European leagues for players outside of Ghana,” he told Asempa FM.

The representation of Ghana Premier League players in the national team has been a subject of much discussion.

However, Polo's perspective suggests that the local players are not up to par with the standards required to don the Black Stars jersey.

Since taking over as the coach in March 2023, Chris Hughton has only called up one Ghana Premier League player, Hafiz Konkoni, for the game against Madagascar in June.

Despite being seen at local game centers regularly, Hughton seems to prioritize players from foreign leagues when selecting the national team squad.