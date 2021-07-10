10 hours ago

The relegation six pointer match between King Faisal and Ebusua Dwarfs that was supposed to have been played on Saturday 10th July,2021 has been rained off.

Torrential rainfall in Techiman made the Ohene Ameyaw Park unplayable as it was more of a puddle or at best a swimming pool.

The game will now take place on Sunday morning 11th July,2021 before the same venue will host Techiman Eleven Wonders when they face Medeama later in the afternoon.

When there is a force majeur, the game would have to be played in 24 hours time at the same venue so the game will go ahead at 9am on Sunday.

PHOTOS BELOW: