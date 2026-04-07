2 hours ago

Samartex FC secured an important 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko in a dramatic Ghana Premier League encounter that was concluded on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

‎The match, which had originally been halted on Monday due to a heavy downpour with the score at 0-0, resumed with both sides eager to make an impact in the remaining 45 minutes.

‎Kotoko started the second half brightly, with an early attempt from Gyau deflected away, before Amidu tested the Samartex goalkeeper with a curling effort that was comfortably saved.

‎However, it was Samartex who broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, taking advantage of a lapse in Kotoko’s defence to go ahead. The visitors doubled their lead in the 82nd minute, putting themselves firmly in control of the contest.

‎Kotoko were handed a lifeline late on when Elvis was brought down in the box, earning the hosts a penalty. Samba’s spot-kick was saved, but Amoah reacted quickest to slot home the rebound in the 90th minute.

‎Despite the late goal, Kotoko were unable to find an equaliser as Samartex held on to claim all three points.

‎The result sees Kotoko remain fourth on the league table with 43 points, while Samartex move up to seventh with 41 points. Bibiani Gold Stars continue to lead the standings with 51 points, followed closely by Medeama SC and Accra Hearts of Oak.

‎The victory strengthens Samartex’s push up the table, while Kotoko are left to reflect on missed opportunities in a game that slipped away in the closing stages.