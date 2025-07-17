1 hour ago

Former Ghana and Manchester City youth star, Aminu Mohammed has reportedly joined Bechem United on permanent basis ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The 24 year old who became the youngest and most priced player to have left the shores of Ghana straight to Europe when he played for West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), was spotted by Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the AI Kass Tournament in 2017 whilst representing his club’s parent club, Red Bull Salzburg.

At age 18 in 2018 after starring for Ghana at the U17 World Cup in 2017, Aminu joined Manchester City from WAFA and played with the U23 side until he was loaned out to NAC Breda, Dordretch and FC Lommel all between 2018 and 2022.

Before joining Manchester City, he only featured in five games for WAFA where he scored three times and assisted twice.

He was released by Manchester City in September 2022 and the Ghanaian international has since been without a club till date.

This transfer window has been favorable to the Ghanaian youngster as he joins Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United and he will be looking to turn his fortunes around with the Bechem outfit since he has been with a club for a while.

Aminu got his Ghana U17 call up ahead of 2017 World Youth Championship by coach Paa Kwesi Fabin where they reached the quarterfinals. He was with the likes of Mohammed kudus, Eric Ayiah, Ibrahim Sadiq, Ibrahim Danlad and others in the group. They have been the last generation to represent Ghana at the U17 World Championships till date.