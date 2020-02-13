58 minutes ago

After playing their last four(4) games of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League campaign away from home, Liberty professionals will return to action at the Carl Reindorf when they host Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The Dansoman based club's license to play at the Carl Reindorf Park was revoked by the Ghana Football Association after their match week 5 tie with regional rivals Hearts of Oak.

The club has since been working around the clock to fix the problems that led to the license revocation of the facility.

The Club Licensing Board led by Mr. Mike Bonsu on Wednesday February 12, 2020 went on inspection of the facility and were happy with the level of work done around the ground.

After the visit, the board has okayed the use of the venue and will reissue the license ahead of Liberty Professionals's match week 10 home game against Aduana Stars on Sunday.