1 hour ago

Veteran defender, Godfred Saka has revealed the reason behind his decision to quit former club Karela United after the 2018/19 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Ghana youth international, in an interview on Friday opened up why he left the Aiyinase based club to join GPL new boys Great Olympics.

According to the 31-year old, the demise of the club's owner, Senator Brigidi led management to take certain decisions which was not in the interest of the players thus his decision to leave the club.

“When our President [Senator Brigidi] died, the management of Karela United informed us that they cannot pay the salaries given us”, Saka told Angel FM.

“The decision was to do a pay cut by paying every player GHC 500.00 and also the rooms that we use to sleep one in a room will now be double in room. Is the only reason I left Karela United”, he added.

Karela United have been struggling in the Ghanaian top-flight league since the departure of Senator Brigidi in 2018.

Currently, Karela United lies 17th position on the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League table after match-week 15.