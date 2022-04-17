5 hours ago

West African Football Academy (WAFA) SC gave life to their hopes of surviving in the Ghana Premier League with a slim 3-2 win over Berekum Chelsea in their match day 25 clash at Sogakope on Sunday afternoon.

WAFA gave the impressive Berekum Chelsea a 3-2 win to give their survival hopes a timely boost after their 6-0 drabbing at the hands of Ashgold.

The academy boys started the game in blistering fashion as they mounted intense pressure on the away side.

Michael Zuo opened the floodgates for WAFA in just the second minute of the game before a penalty goal from Sampson Agyapong made it 2-0.

There was no goals from either side as the first half ended 2-0 with the home side in a comfortable lead.

Berekum Chelsea started the second so well as they reduced the deficit with a penalty which was converted by Henry Ansu to make it 2-1 for the home side.

WAFA extended their lead through Emmanuel Ofori Agyemang in the 51st minute as it rained goals at Sogakope to make it 3-1.

Berekum Chelsea pressed on and had their second penalty of the game converted by Henry Ansu as the match ended 3-2 with WAFA getting precious three points..