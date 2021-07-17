2 hours ago

The West African Football Academy (WAFA) have been handed a cheque of GHC80,000 by the Ghana FA after finishing third position on the league table after defeating Champions Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday.

WAFA ended the season at the third position and after winning against Heart to maintain their position for the Ghc 80000 prize money for that position.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who are already runners up, will earn GH150,000 while the third place was still not decided WAFA have made it their own as Aduana and Medeama are now out for that position.

It was dubbed the coronation day but it was not the results already crowned Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak were looking out for as WAFA beat them 1-0.

Atte Yousifou curled home a free kick from the edge of the penalty box as it squirmed past goalkeeper Ben Mensah who should have done better.

Coach Prosper Ogum ‘s men have been impressive at home this season, chalking 12 Wins, 4 Draws and just a defeat at home.

WAFA have become an albatross for the Phobia boys. The Academy boys have an impressive goal scoring record; 46 this season, making them the top scoring team in the league.

They were unbeaten in their last five (5) matches in the league (3 Wins, 2 Draws) both home and away, heading into the Hearts game, on the back of two consecutive home victories against relegated side International Allies and former league champions Aduana Stars.

West Africa Football Academy are yet to lose to the former African champions since they moved to Sogakope (3 Wins, 1 Draw).

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20