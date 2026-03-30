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Asante Kotoko head coach Prince Yaw Owusu has expressed satisfaction despite his side’s goalless draw against Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League.

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The Porcupine Warriors travelled to Dormaa for the Week 27 clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, where both teams, firmly in the title race battled intensely but failed to find a breakthrough.

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‎In a tightly contested encounter, chances were limited as both sides showed defensive discipline, eventually settling for a share of the spoils.

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‎Speaking after the match, Owusu praised his players’ effort and commitment, highlighting the importance of securing a point away from home.

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‎“Although we didn’t win, I think the boys did their best, and their best has given us the one point. We appreciate that more than losing it all,” he said.

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‎The result keeps Kotoko in third place on 43 points, maintaining their position in a closely fought title race. Aduana, meanwhile, remain just behind in fifth place with 42 points.

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‎With only six points separating the league leaders from the fourth-placed side, the race for the 2025/26 title remains wide open, setting up an intense finish to the season.