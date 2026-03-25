Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has criticised his side’s wastefulness after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Swedru All Blacks in the Ghana Premier League.
The Phobians, playing at the Accra Sports Stadium, were hoping to end a poor run of form but found themselves trailing 2-0 at half-time after a disappointing first-half display.
Hearts mounted a spirited comeback in the second half to salvage a point, but Dramani was left frustrated by missed opportunities that he believes cost his side a much-needed victory.
“I think it was an open game with so many scoring opportunities, but once again we were very wasteful. Before their goals, we created more chances,” he said after the match.
“Poor decisions in very key moments. I think there’s still a lot to improve,” he added.
The result extends Hearts of Oak’s winless run at home to five matches, a concern for Dramani as the season approaches its decisive stages.
Despite the setback, the coach insists the team must remain focused on improving, particularly in attack, as they look to rediscover winning form and keep their league ambitions alive.
Comments