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Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has criticised his side’s wastefulness after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Swedru All Blacks in the Ghana Premier League.

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‎The Phobians, playing at the Accra Sports Stadium, were hoping to end a poor run of form but found themselves trailing 2-0 at half-time after a disappointing first-half display.

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‎Hearts mounted a spirited comeback in the second half to salvage a point, but Dramani was left frustrated by missed opportunities that he believes cost his side a much-needed victory.

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“I think it was an open game with so many scoring opportunities, but once again we were very wasteful. Before their goals, we created more chances,” he said after the match.

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‎“Poor decisions in very key moments. I think there’s still a lot to improve,” he added.

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‎The result extends Hearts of Oak’s winless run at home to five matches, a concern for Dramani as the season approaches its decisive stages.

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‎Despite the setback, the coach insists the team must remain focused on improving, particularly in attack, as they look to rediscover winning form and keep their league ambitions alive.