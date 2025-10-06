4 hours ago

Eight outstanding players from this weekend's Ghana Premier League week 4 fixtures went home with prizes from NASCO Electronics for their impressive displays.

The ninth winner was put on hold as the match between FC Samartex and Aduana Stars was postponed, following heavily rains.

But at the 8 centres where there the matches took place, there were eight privileged winners, beginning in Bechem, where Emmanuel Sefa of the home side, Bechem, who drew 0:0 with Accra Hearts of Oak.

At Swedru, All Blacks lost by a line goal to champions Gold Stars, but it was All Blacks' Abdul Aziz who won the best player.

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko were held to a goalless draw by Heart of Lions and Hubert Gyau of Kotoko was adjudged the best player of the match.

Hohoe United defeated Karela 4:1 in Hohoe with captain Usman Safianu scoring two goals, but it was his teammate Alkassim M. Haruna who was named the man of the match.

Meshak Adjetey of Dreams FC was named the man of the match as his side drew 1:1 at home with Vision FC, while Emmanuel Owusu of Medeama, who scored a goal in his side's hard-fought 2:1 victory over Nations FC in Tarkwa, won the man of the match of that game.

In Techiman, Eleven Wonders lost 1:0 at home to Young Apostles, and Eden Kofi Asamoah emerged the most outstanding player, while Berekum Chelsea's Kwasi Sorotu Badori was named the best player, following his side's 2:0 home victory over Basake Holy Stars.

The best players each took home a NASCO humidifier as well as a pressing iron.

The league returns this weekend with week 5, and many players, no doubt, will be pushing to increase their performances to aid their respective teams, as they also set their sights on the prize.