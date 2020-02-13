5 minutes ago

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer Wendy Shay has taken to social media to call on fans to troop to Accra Sports stadium on Friday night when Legon Cities host Ghana Premier League new boys Great Olympics.

The talented singer is the latest Ghanaian act to be contracted by mega rich Legon Cities to perform at their home game as they club continues to grow it's fan base.

And in a short message to the fans of the club on Twitter, Wendy Shay called on supporters to come and experience the 'hottest queen' at the Stadium on Friday night.

Legon Cities have previously brought Ghanaian Dancehall king Shatta Wale and rapper Medical to perform at their games.