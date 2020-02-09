8 minutes ago

Management of Ghana Premier League side Techiman XI Wonders have scheduled their match week 10 encounter with King Faisal FC for Friday February 14, 2020(Valentine's Day).

This development was made public by the club's management in a media release on Monday afternoon.

According to the Techiman based side, they will allow free entry into the Ohene Ameyaw Park for ladies and children aged 10 and below.

