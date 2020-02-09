Management of Ghana Premier League side Techiman XI Wonders have scheduled their match week 10 encounter with King Faisal FC for Friday February 14, 2020(Valentine's Day).
This development was made public by the club's management in a media release on Monday afternoon.
According to the Techiman based side, they will allow free entry into the Ohene Ameyaw Park for ladies and children aged 10 and below.
Below is the club's statement:
Updates on Wonders vs King Faisal clash:
The management of Techiman Eleven Wonders extend its compliments to our friends in the media.We thank our supporters for their prayers that saw us victorious against Olympics.
NOTE:
- Ladies will have free gate ( Gh¢10) entrance but will pay if they want the VIP(Gh¢20) .They must be in WHITE Shirt or T- shirt to enable them enter.
-Children of 10 years and below will also enter for free.
-We need to show the whole world that ,the people of Techiman love football by trooping into Ohene Ameyaw Park in their numbers on Friday 14th February,2020 which happens to be Vales Day.
- The rates are PS Gh¢10 And VIP Gh¢ 20.
- We know our supporters wil fill Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday.
- We entreat everyone to comport him or herself on that Day to sell good image to the outside wold.
