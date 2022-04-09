2 hours ago

Ashantigold annihilated West African Football Academy (WAFA) with a soul searching 6-0 defeat at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in their match day 24 clash.

The home side started the game on the front foot and opened the floodgates as early as the 12th minute through Yaw Annor.

Frank Akoto sent a well weighted pass to Opoku Agyemang who in tend laid off the ball to he winger to thump home for the opener.

Five minutes after the opener Yaw Annor added the his second to make it 2-0 for the miners.

WAFA were clueless and struggled to mount any resistance as they were there for the taking and Ashgold took full advantage.

On the 36th minute, Ashgold added the third goal with youngster Aminu Adams the scorer to make it 3-0.

At times it appeared like some training practice for the miners as they waltz through the WAFA rearguard with very little resistance.

With six minutes to end the first half Amos Nkrumah added his name to the score sheet to make it 4-0.

On the stroke of half time the miner were gifted a goal by the WAFA goalie after passing the ball to Ashgold's Eric Esso who lobbed him form around the center circle to make it 5-0 even before half time.

After recess the Academy boys tightened their magnanimous back line as coach Guillermo Zaragoza made some changes.

On the 79th minute the miners made it an afternoon to forget for WAFA as Yaw Annor made it 6-0 with his hat trick.

The huge win takes Ashgold up to 8th on the league log whiles WAFA keep drifting towards relegation as they lie 17th two points adrift safety.