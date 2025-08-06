59 minutes ago

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has disassociated itself from the proposed 20% increase in transport fares announced by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), stating that it was not involved in any decision-making process regarding the adjustment.

In an exclusive interview with Adom News’ Jagri Boaz Binyinjom, GPRTU’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Samuel Amoah, expressed surprise at the announcement, indicating that the union only became aware of the decision recently.

“We only got the news yesterday, and we were surprised. We were not involved in any discussions or decision-making process regarding this fare increment by the GRTCC,” Mr. Amoah said.

Mr. Amoah stressed that transport fare adjustments in Ghana are typically made through broad consultation involving key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Transport.

“Usually, we sit around the table with all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Transport, before arriving at any decision on fare adjustments. But in this case, we were not part of it,” he explained.

The Deputy PRO further questioned the feasibility of implementing the proposed fare hike, which is scheduled to take effect on August 8, 2025. He suggested that, without consensus, the implementation may not proceed as planned.

“As it stands, the increment announced by the GRTCC may not be possible,” he said.

While distancing the union from the current fare proposal, Mr. Amoah acknowledged that fare increases may be considered in the future, depending on economic conditions. However, he emphasized that any such decision must follow due process.

“There is a possibility of transport fare increases in the future, but such decisions must go through the right processes,” he added.

The GPRTU says it plans to engage the Ministry of Transport in the coming days to clarify the situation and chart the appropriate way forward.