4 hours ago

The leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has set Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to announce the percentage increase in transportation fares.

The union last suspended its decision to increase fares by 15%.

The suspension, according to the GPRTU, was to get reliable information on the government’s reduction of fuel prices.

On April 1, the government reduced fuel prices by 15 pesewas per litre for three months.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on March 24, 2022, while announcing measures put in place by the government to cushion Ghanaians against current economic shocks.

But speaking to Citi News, Head of Communications for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, maintained that the 15 pesewas reduction in fuel prices is not enough, hence the union’s decision to increase fares.

“The leadership of GPRTU will meet tomorrow [Tuesday] and come up with the final decision. We’ll make an announcement on how much we will be charging. There is no hope with the 15 pesewas reduction, so we will be coming up with a credible percentage,” he said.

The GPRTU has tried to engage the government over a proposal to increase transport fares by 20%.

Transport fares were increased by 15 percent in February when fuel prices averaged GH¢6.4 per litre.

A litre of fuel now sells for GH¢10.00 after crossing the GHS 8 per litre mark in the first week of March 2022.

The union argues that the move has become necessary due to the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Both commercial and private drivers, as well as other stakeholders, have urged the government to scrap some taxes on fuel to cushion consumers.