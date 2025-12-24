3 hours ago

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has cautioned commercial drivers against charging fares above approved rates and has urged passengers to refuse to pay any unauthorised increases, stressing that such actions are illegal.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV on Tuesday, December 23, the union’s Public Relations Officer, Abass Imoro, said transport fares remain unchanged following the recent 15 per cent reduction and warned that any driver who unilaterally increases fares is breaking the law.

Mr. Imoro explained that fare adjustments are only made through official directives issued by the Ministry of Transport and communicated publicly through the media to ensure transparency and compliance across the sector.

He called on security agencies and law enforcement bodies to clamp down on drivers who flout the regulations, stressing that the union does not condone such practices.

Mr. Imoro also appealed to passengers to play their part by refusing to patronise vehicles charging above the approved rates, noting that collective resistance would compel operators to comply.

“If anybody on their own decides to raise the fare, they are violating the law. It is the duty of law enforcement to take action against such practices. As a union, we do not support this behaviour; it amounts to cheating. Passengers must resist paying more than the approved fare. If you refuse to board a vehicle charging beyond the regulated rate, operators will be compelled to comply with the law,” he said.

His comments follow increasing complaints from commuters in several urban centres over arbitrary fare hikes, raising fresh concerns about enforcement and monitoring within the public transport system.